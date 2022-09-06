Asia Cup 2022: Update on Mohammad Rizwan's health

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan leaves the field after being dismissed during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP/File

DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday shared that Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will be available to play tomorrow's match against Afghanistan in Sharjah during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

The statement by the cricketing body shared that Rizwan will, however, not be training today.

The batter is currently being monitored by the team's medical staff, the PCB shared.

A day earlier, the wicket-keeper underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan to determine the extent of his injury, sustained during the match against India on Sunday.

After a nerve-wrenching match last night, Pakistan thrashed the Indian side by five wickets in the group stage match of the Asia Cup. Mohammad Rizwan’s brilliant innings set the tone for victory despite an injury to his leg.



Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, however, the player remained uncomfortable after he tried to collect the ball which caused him severe pain in his leg. The wicket-keeper batter played despite the pain.