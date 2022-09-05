Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan breaks Virat Kohli's T20I record

Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB/Twitter

DUBAI: Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan surpassed Indian batter Virat Kohli's T20 international record during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament.



The Pakistani batter outlined a thrilling score during the clash between the archrivals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Rizwan played a sensational innings against India in the Super Four game, as he scored 71 runs in 51 balls. With the knock, he has managed to gather a total of 1,855 runs in 48 innings — becoming the second batsman with the most runs in 48 innings, while Kohli managed to amass 1,852 runs in 48 innings.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has managed to score 1,916 runs in the first 48 innings of his career, and is placed first in the list.

