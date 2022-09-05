Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan taken to hospital after match against India

Mohammad Rizwan got himself injured during the match against India on September 04, 2022. Courtesy Getty Images

DUBAI: Mohammad Rizwan was taken to a hospital for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan after the cricketer sustained an injury during the match against India in the Asia Cup 2022 Sunday.

Rizwan got himself injured keeping wicket after landing awkwardly on his right leg during Indian batting after Pakistan decided to bowl first.

The star player played a match-winning knock against the arch-rivals despite being not 100% fit to bat and scored 71. He was not comfortable throughout the match but continued.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rizwan will now undergo a precautionary MRI scan today to determine the extent of his injury.

He was shifted to the hospital soon after Pakistan’s thrilling victory at the Dubai International Stadium Sunday.

In a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2021, when Rizwan played in the semi-final against Australia after being hospitalised and not completely fit, the right-handed batter came out to bat and played for the team.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan are already facing fitness issues where pacers Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries dealing a severe blow to the team’s prospects in the tournament.