LAHORE: Star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has declared Pakistan’s bowling attack the best in the world.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the conditioning camp here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Rizwan claimed that even the English cricketers term Pakistan’s bowling attack the best in the world.

“Our bowling attack is the best in the world. It feels really great when I hear some English players praise our bowlers,” he said.

Rizwan, however, said there was always room for improvement. He said a player can never be perfect and must continue to put in the hard yards on a regular basis.

Pakistan team is currently preparing for the series against West Indies, which is set to begin with the first ODI on June 8 in Multan.

Asked about weather conditions for the series against the West Indies, Rizwan said, “The weather is hot without a doubt but it is not an excuse for us, we have been playing in different challenging conditions since Under-19.”

The wicket-keeper also shared his experience of playing alongside India’s Cheteshwar Pujara while representing Sussex in the ongoing County Championship and claimed that he learned a lot from the Indian batter. “I talked to Pujara regarding cricket in the County Championship and learnt a lot of things from him,” Rizwan said.

The right-hander also spoke about the competition between him and skipper Babar Azam. “[Babar Azam] has a very down to earth personality. His intention is to take the Pakistan team to new heights,” he said. “The entire world is a fan of his cover drive.

“If we [Me and Babar] don’t compete, Pakistan team’s performance will go down because we play in the top-order. It also makes things easier for players coming after us. This is a healthy competition for the Pakistan team,” he added.

Shaheen prefers wickets over speed

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has said his aim is to take wickets for Pakistan, not becoming the fastest bowler in the world.

While speaking in a press conference on Thursday in Lahore, Shaheen said that speed only comes in handy if a bowler has good line and length.

“Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing,” said Shaheen in response to questions about Lockie Ferguson and Umran Malik crossing the 157kmph mark in the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League.

Shaheen stated that his goal is to take as many wickets as possible in order to be named the best bowler during the series against the West Indies.

“The weather is hot but we are looking forward to playing good cricket in it. It would be a tough challenge for the fast bowlers to bowl long spells in summer but as a professional, we are ready to face it,” he maintained.

“This is an important series in terms of World Cup qualification which is why we don’t want to lose any match. Also, West Indies are a strong international side and it is not as if they are sending under-19 players for this series,” he said.

Shadab seeks strong comeback

Pakistan national men’s team vice-captain Shadab Khan has expressed hope to make a strong comeback after remaining out of the team due to injuries.

Speaking at a press conference, the leg spinner claimed that he was worried about the frequent injuries but accepted them as part of the game.

Talking about the series against West Indies, Shadab looked optimistic. “The series is crucial. We will try to play well,” he said.

The vice-captain also put his weight behind leg spinner Zahid Mehmood and praised him for his domestic performance. “Zahid Mehmood bowls well in domestic cricket. His presence will prove to be beneficial for the team,” said Shadab.

Talking about his experience of playing county season in the UK, the all-rounder said that he had learnt a lot from the England leg spinner Adil Rasheed and the varying conditions.