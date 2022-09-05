Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli terms Babar Azam ‘very talented player’

DUBAI: Showering praises on skipper Babar Azam after suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2022, former captain and premier Indian batter Virat Kohli called him “a very very talented player.”
Speaking about the relationship between Indian and Pakistani players following the high-voltage clash in Dubai Sunday, Kohli said that there was mutual respect between both teams.
“Babar is a very nice guy. I have always had good conversations with him,” he added.
The Indian star batter maintained that even though Azam is much junior to him, there was respect between the two as the Pakistani cricket star was "always keen to learn."
In his 102nd ODI, Starc dismissed Ryan Burl when he spooned a catch to Cameron Green to reach 200 wickets in two fewer...
Indian all-rounder Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury
"I think hopefully us going out there and playing will be a positive for what's been a pretty harrowing time for the...
Pakistan won the match against Hong Kong by 155 runs
The knockout game has guaranteed Pakistan's entry in the tournament's Super 4s
The tournament will be hosted by Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan