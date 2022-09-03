Netflix Horror movies Top 10 list: Check it out

Netflix has the best horror movies to scare your friends

Netflix subscribers are always looking for a good horror movie to stream for the weekend. Here's the list of the top 10 best horror movies on Netflix.

1. Crimson Peak (2015):

Director: Guillermo del Toro

This horror movie is a period piece with a gothic romantic horror theme where, a woman, despite her father's warnings marries a mysterious rich man and moves in with him and his sister in a remote mansion. She learns of her husband's secrets and finds that the place is haunted.





2. Gerald's Game (2017):

Director: Mike Flanagan

A woman is handcuffed to her bed by her toxic husband who has a heart attack and dies. She has to figure out her survival and access her traumatic past to attain freedom.





3. The Conjuring 2

Director: James Wan

After the massive success of the original film, The Conjuring launched an entire franchise of sequels and spinoffs.

The highest rated is this sequel follows Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, as the most famous ghost hunters of all time, investigating the supernatural activity at the Enfield council house.





4. Creep (2014):

Director: Patrick Brice

A young videographer Aaron answers a call for an online ad in a remote town to record messages of a dying man.

The man wants to make a movie for his unborn child, however, with the passage of time the requests by the man become more bizarre.





5. Insidious (2010):

Director: James Wan

This movie began as an unheralded indie flick but went on to become a billion-dollar franchise.

The movie is about a family pulling all the strings to prevent evil spirits from taking their comatose child to a supernatural realm forever.





6. His House (2020):

Director: Remi Weekes

In this harrowing film, a couple makes an escape from war-torn South Sudan and come to an English town as refugees.

As they struggle to settle into their new life they find out that a sinister force lurks, both within, and outside of their new home.





7. Under The Shadow (2016):

Director: Babak Anvari

Set in 1980s Iraq-Iran war, during the air raids in Tehran known as the 'War of the Cities', a young mother and her daughter find themselves living with an evil entity. The movie chronicles their survival in a hunted house. This psychological horror contains an allegory for wider social themes: there is no place safe, within and without.

8. IT (2017):

Director: Andy Muschietti



This movie is a Stephan King adaptation of his 1986 novel with a group of middle school children who have a face-off with Pennywise, a mythical horror icon that torments the citizens of Derry, Maine.





9. Hush (2016):

Director: Mike Flanagan



This American slasher is about a deaf writer who moves into the woods to live a solitary life. She is suddenly faced with a masked killer who appears at her window and now she must fight for her life.





10. It Follows (2014):

Director: David Robert Mitchell

This indie horror flick is about a young woman, who after a sexual encounter, gets cursed and is followed by a supernatural entity and has to pass on the curse to avoid it.



