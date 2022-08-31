Netflix's upcoming movie 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow': Everything to know

Netflix is bringing a Halloween-themed spooky and, family-friendly comedy movie.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans.



This Halloween-themed movie will be coming on October 14 2022, and directed by Jeff Wadlow.

For those unversed, he has also directed films like Kick-Ass 2, Cry Wolf, Fantasy Island, and several episodes of the TV show, Are You Afraid Of The Dark.

Netflix has not yet released the official trailer, or even a teaser for the movie yet.





CAST:

Marlon Wayans

Priah Ferguson

Kelly Rowland

Rob Riggle

John Michael Higgins

Nia Vardalos

Lauren Lapkus

Holly J. Barrett

Myles Vincent Perez

Abi Monterey

Helen Slayton-Hughes



