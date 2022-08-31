 
Wednesday August 31, 2022
Netflix's upcoming movie 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow': Everything to know

Netflix drops the release date for the upcoming movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow and everything else to know

By Web Desk
August 31, 2022
Netflix is bringing a Halloween-themed spooky and, family-friendly comedy movie.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans.

This Halloween-themed movie will be coming on October 14 2022, and directed by  Jeff Wadlow. 

For those unversed, he has also directed films like Kick-Ass 2, Cry Wolf, Fantasy Island, and several episodes of the TV show, Are You Afraid Of The Dark.

Netflix has not yet released the official trailer, or even a teaser for the movie yet.


CAST:

  • Marlon Wayans 
  • Priah Ferguson 
  • Kelly Rowland 
  • Rob Riggle
  • John Michael Higgins
  • Nia Vardalos
  • Lauren Lapkus 
  • Holly J. Barrett 
  • Myles Vincent Perez 
  • Abi Monterey 
  • Helen Slayton-Hughes


The father and daughter duo decided to team up to save their team from an ancient, curse about Halloween decorations.