‘Momma bear’ Meghan Markle sheds light on ‘veil of privacy’ around Archie

Meghan Markle breaks down her desires to ‘protect’ Archie from the ‘press pen of 40 people’ she’d have to face when doing school pick and drops.
The admissions have been made in Meghan Markle’s latest interview with The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.
Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”
She was even quoted directly admitting, “‘Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”
“For now, even though two Montecito moms waiting in front of the school stopped mid-chat to do a double take, Archie is just the cheerful kid who brings a week’s worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a ‘roaring’ game at recess.
