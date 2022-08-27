What items do flood affectees need right now?

Pakistan army personnel distribute food to flood affected people near a makeshift camp following heavy monsoon rainfall in Rajanpur district of Punjab province on August 27, 2022. — AFP

Around 498,833 flood affectees are currently residing in relief camps in flood-hit areas in Pakistan. Among the 116 districts impacted, 66 have been declared ‘calamity hit’. As the number keeps growing, their needs for essential items, too, continues to increase.

Government agencies, military, local and national organisations, and NGOs have been busy providing relief to victims, some individuals have also been stepping up to lessen the impact of the calamity. But reportedly, some contributions also include perishable food and other low-priority items which may eventually never reach their destination or remain useless for those residing in relief camps at present.

To ensure the provision of relief and rehabilitation for flood affectees, the government requires over Rs72 billion. According to the initial tender assessment report, over Rs7 billion is required in cash relief, while nearly Rs9 billion is needed to provide non-food items, and nearly Rs2 billion has to be spent on medical expenses.

Saving cattle requires over Rs9 billion, while buying equipment to speed up the relief process nearly Rs5 billion should be in place. Reconstruction of overall infrastructure and around 82,000 homes requires Rs41 billion, Independent Urdu reported.

So before you decide to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts across the country, here is a list of items to consider sending to the victims or dropping off at camps making collections: