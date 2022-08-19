Four bodies of ill-fated Malir River victims retrieved

Rescue personnel tying the car that was swept away into the Malir River. — Twitter/File

Four members including the head of the ill-fated family that drowned due to a flood in Karachi's Malir River have been retrieved, rescue workers reported on Friday.

A flash flood on Link Road swept away their car into the river on Wednesday and the family had been missing.



Edhi Foundation's rescue team said that two bodies were fished out on Thursday while the other two were recovered today. They said that the deceased were identified as Zeeshan Ansari and his three children Moosa, Ibad and Aminah.

A search operation for the remaining three, namely Zeeshan's wife Rabia, son Ayan and driver Abdur Rehman is still underway, they added.



The team said that the rescue operation is hindered by heavy flow of water and presence of rocks in Malir River.

However, they said that the operation will soon be successful with the help of Pakistan Navy boats and other authorities' assistance.



