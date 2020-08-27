Bodies of three men who drowned in Malir River found

The bodies of three people who had drowned in the Malir River during flooding from heavy monsoon rains a day earlier were recovered on Wednesday, while the search and rescue operation continued for another man.

Two friends had drowned in the Malir River off the Korangi Causeway on Tuesday when they were trying to help people swept away by the floodwaters. Edhi divers were able to recover the body of one of them near Korangi Road.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, where he was identified as 28-year-old Obaid, son of Afaq, while the body of his friend identified as Waqas was yet to be found.

Police said the body of another man identified as 22-year-old Noman, son of Amjad, was retrieved from the Malir River in Sammu Goth in Shah Latif Town. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Noman Alam, son of Khursheed Alam, who had drowned in floodwater in Shah Faisal Colony on Tuesday was also found. He was a resident of the same area.

Teen commits ‘suicide’

A teenager allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Surjani on Tuesday.

According to the Surjani Town police, rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 14-year-old Laiba, daughter of Amir Raza. The police said they were investigating the case from different angles.