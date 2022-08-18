VIDEO: Six-member family swept away by flash floods in Malir River

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a six-member family and their driver on board a car were swept away in the Malir River by a flash flood triggered by the torrential rains on Wednesday.



Their vehicle, however, was traced in the Malir River, two to three kilometres far from Karachi’s Link Road later in the day. The family is still missing and a search and rescue operation is underway to fish them out from the river.

Talking to Geo News, a relative of the ill-fated family said that his uncle along with the family was going back home after attending a marriage ceremony in Karachi when their vehicle was swept away by the flash flood.

“My uncle, aunty, their four children and driver were on board the car,” revealed Muhammad Danish.

He maintained that his uncle had directed the driver not to use the link road due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Saad Edhi, a rescue official, said that the vehicle could be pulled out from the river with the help of heavy machinery. The ill-fated family’s vehicle has been tied to a huge stone, he added.

Edhi maintained that they were searching for those who drowned in the river last night.