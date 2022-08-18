Thousands react to Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre's picture

Eminem's picture with Snoop Dogg and his mentor Dr Dre garnered more than 1.8 million likes.

The three rappers were last seem together at the Super Bowl Half Time Show where they performed with a couple of other stars.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg fans are glad that they have ended their beef and are working together.

Their beef started after Snoop Dogg refused to accept that Eminem was one of the greatest rappers of all times.

Eminem said Snoop Dogg disrespected him and went on to diss him in one of his tracks.

Snoop Dogg, however, did not respond to the diss track.

Dr.Dre is believed to have played a role to convince them to end their fight.