Thousands react to Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre's picture

Eminem's picture with Snoop Dogg and his mentor Dr Dre garnered more than 1.8 million likes.
The three rappers were last seem together at the Super Bowl Half Time Show where they performed with a couple of other stars.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg fans are glad that they have ended their beef and are working together.
Their beef started after Snoop Dogg refused to accept that Eminem was one of the greatest rappers of all times.
Eminem said Snoop Dogg disrespected him and went on to diss him in one of his tracks.
Snoop Dogg, however, did not respond to the diss track.
Dr.Dre is believed to have played a role to convince them to end their fight.
Angela Levin tweeted: "I am sure Netflix will love it"
'Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family,' claims royal author Angela Levin
Harry Styles was seen for the first time since her girlfriend Olivia Wilde won the custody battle against ex-Jason...
Among Brooklyn's tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz is an eight-line long neck tattoo underneath an image of his wife's...
set to play both lead roles in upcoming gangster drama Wise Guy
In May, the Fabletics co-founder posted a family photo on Instagram with her children to celebrate Ryder's high school...