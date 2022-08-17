Netflix upcoming 'Cabinet of Curiosities' trailer, release date, cast list

 
Wednesday August 17, 2022
Netflix released trailer of horror series 'Cabinet of Curiosities' release date, cast list, everything to know

By Web Desk
August 17, 2022
Netflix drops a thrilling trailer of the upcoming series Cabinet of Curiosities on August 16th. The series unfolds intense and unique horror stories and is expected to release on  October 25, 2022.

The upcoming horror anthology drama series is created by Spanish film-maker Guillermo del Toro for streaming giant Netflix, based on del Toro's short story of the same name.

Two of the episodes are based on original works by del Toro, while the others are based on short stories written by H.P. Lovecraft, Michael Shea, Emily Carroll and others.


Cast List :

  • Andrew Lincoln
  • Ben Barnes
  • Chloe Madison
  • Crispin Glover
  • Eric Andre
  • F. Murray Abraham
  • Rupert Grint
  • Sebastian Roche
  • Sofia Boutella


Watch the Trailer:

While addressing what fans can expect from the trailer, Del Toro revealed, "Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights, some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites."