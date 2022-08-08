Pakistan army appoints Lt Gen Faiz Hamid as Bahawalpur corps commander

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army posted Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid as commander of the Bahawalpur corps, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

In addition to the appointment of Lt Gen Hamid — who was earlier serving as the commander of the Peshawar corps — the military’s media wing also announced two new appointments within its ranks.

Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as commander of the Peshawar corps, the ISPR stated, replacing Lt Gen Hamid.

Moreover, the ISPR shared that Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been appointed as the new military secretary of the Pakistan Army.



Last week, former director-general of the ISPR Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed corps Commander Quetta.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ghafoor was appointed to replace his predecessor, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who — along with five other Pakistan Army personnel — embraced martyrdom last Tuesday after an aviation helicopter of the army crashed in Balochistan.

