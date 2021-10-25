Faiz Hameed is DG ISI at present: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has asserted that Lt-General Faiz Hameed is the chief of the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence at present.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the interior minister said the government was engaged in negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Answering a question on the appointment of DG ISI, the minister said the ISPR or the Ministry of Information will better explain regarding the notification of the appointment i.e. when the notification would be issued.

Last week, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had completed consultations on the appointment of the new DG ISI.

The statement came a day after Chaudhry Fawad told journalists that the authority to appoint the DG ISI rests with the prime minister.

Later on October 13, sources revealed that the Defence Ministry had sent a summary regarding the appointment of the new DG ISI to the Prime Minister’s Office, which was received by the premier.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued two releases, on October 6, announcing posting and appointments in the Pakistan Army.

The first release announced the posting of three lieutenant generals, including the posting of Gen Faiz Hameed, DG ISI, as Commander XI Corps also known as Peshawar Corps. The second release announced the appointment of Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI, serving then as Commander Karachi Corps.

However, experts claimed that the appointment of the DG ISI could not take effect unless notified by the Prime Minister’s Office. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s appointment as Commander Peshawar Corps paved the way to become the next Chief of the Army Staff.