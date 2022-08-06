PTI announces power show in Islamabad on August 13

PTI supporters attend a rally in Charsadda. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that the party will organise a public gathering in the federal capital on the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence day.

The decision was taken during a party meeting presided by PTI chief Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry shared that the party will hold a gathering at the Parade Ground Islamabad where Khan will announce the party’s future strategy.

“Imported government is running from elections, but the nation will not let them get away. On August 13, Pakistan will gather in parade Ground alongside Imran Khan,” he tweeted, urging party workers to prepare for the last leg.

“Election or revolution,” tweeted the former minister.

Sources mentioned that former premier presided a meeting of PTI’s political committee in which the country’s current situation was also under discussion, in addition to reviewing legal issues regarding Khan contesting the by-elections in nine constituencies across Pakistan.



Briefing on the party’s legal strategy regrading resignations of PTI members in the assembly was also conducted. PTI’s legal team informed party members about the progress of applications in the courts.

PTI trying to hide wrongdoings: Interior Minister

Speaking in Geo News show Naya Pakistan, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah commented on PTI’s plans to gather workers and supporters in Islamabad.

“They are allowed to gather at Parade Ground and were granted permission earlier as well,” the minister said, adding that the party is using the jalsa to hide its wrongdoings.

Talking about the party’s plan to attract crowds in the federal capital, the interior minister maintained that the government will not be threatened by the party.

He added that the foreign funding verdict has exposed Khan in front of the nation and that PTI is not sincere about the elections.

“Their lies have now been caught,” he said, criticizing Khan and his party for misleading the youth.