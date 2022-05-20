Don't bow your heads before thieves and robbers, Imran Khan says during Multan jalsa

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan could never become a great nation unless it gets rid of the chains of slavery.



Addressing a rally in Multan, the former premier once again criticised the coalition government, particularly the Sharif family, and asked the masses "not to bow your heads before thieves and robbers".

At the beginning of his speech, Khan thanked the people of Multan for welcoming him to the city and said: "I pray to Allah to awaken the conscience of this nation."

The PTI chairman has been holding a series of rallies in different parts of the country to gear the masses up against the incumbent government as he demands fresh elections in the country. The Multan rally would be his last public rally before the party starts its long march to Islamabad.

He went on to say that no revolution in the world could succeed if the youth and women of a country do not participate in that.

The former prime minister said that corrupt leaders had been ruling the country for the last 30 years but they could not make a difference as they were busy looting the country. He then reiterated how his government was toppled through a US-backed conspiracy.

The former prime minister said that fear of losing a job and humiliation “makes a big man into a small one” and added that till the shackles of such fear are not broken, the country will not turn into a great nation.

The PTI chairman added that Prophet (PBUH) helped Muslims break those shackles and helped them rule the world. To give more examples he explained that no one turned into a big businessman till he feared losses, no soldier has gotten medals in fear of death.

Khan said that when Edmund Hillary decided to climb Mount Everest he first conquered his fear. Similarly, the “corrupt” rulers imposed on the country have imposed this fear that till we do not polish America’s boots we cannot progress, he added.

The PTI chairman deplored that the country, unfortunately, got rulers that mostly bowed down before the US. He added that this bought bad repute to the country.

Khan continued that the Opposition, during his premiership, tried to conspire against him so that he is forced to forgive their corruption cases and give another "national reconciliation order" (NRO).



"If I would have forgiven their cases then this would mean that I did not come to power based on an ideology or to run a movement for justice. It would have meant I came to do politics over a seat just like Gen Musharraf forgave them to save his seat," said the PTI chairman.