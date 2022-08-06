FIA summons PTI’s Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case

PTI leader and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser. — APP/File

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday summoned PTI leader Asad Qaisar for inquiry regarding in the prohibited funding case.

FIA Peshwar’s inquiry officer has called in the former speaker of the National Assembly to reach the agency’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office on August 11.

As per the notice, Qaisar has been asked to appear before the inquiry team in personal capacity and respond to queries regarding his two bank accounts, which according to the Akbar S Babar case, were opened and operated by him.

It should be noted that following the ECP’s foreign funding verdict, the FIA has started investigating PTI’s leader and workers.



FIA begins investigations

Earlier this week, the Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will carry out a complete investigation into PTI's foreign funding case.

During a press conference in the federal capital on August 4, the minister said that an inquiry has been started against "all those involved in this crime.

The government will take an action in the light of the Election Commission of Pakistan's verdict and there will be an investigation as to where the funds were used," she said, adding that "all of them would have been in jail if the verdict had come during Imran Khan's tenure."

After PTI’s founding members Akbar S. Babar formally approached the FIA for starting a probe against the party for receiving prohibited fund via accounts opened in the name of junior employees.

In an application he sent on August 5, Babar said that he had demanded this investigation in 2016 and 2017 but it fell on deaf ears of the agency.

The PTI’s financial board in 2011 illegally authorized four employees of the party’s central secretariat to collect donations in their personal accounts from within Pakistan and abroad, he wrote to the FIA DG. The practice is verified and documented in the verdict of the foreign funding case against the PTI. A sum of Rs11.104 million was deposited in the accounts of the PTI employees which was beyond their known sources of income.

In view of the gravity of the crime committed by the party leadership and four employees, his letter reads, all legal actions appropriate under law may be initiated.