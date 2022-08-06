Netflix's Day Shift release date, cast, trailer and more

Jamie Foxx is all set to enthrall fans with his lead role in upcoming vampire-hunting comedy Day Shift – starring alongside the likes of Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg in the Netflix original movie.
The film coming on the streaming giant on August 12, and looks set to pack in all sorts of brutal action alongside the laughs, with acclaimed martial artist and stuntman J. J. Perry taking the reigns in his directorial debut.
The film will be produced by John Wick director Chad Stahelski with writing from Shay Hatten and Tyler Tice.
J. J. Perry is putting a new twist on traditional vampire mythology in this upcoming action-comedy thriller.
Jamie Foxx stars as a father in San Fernando Valley working as a pool cleaner to provide a nice life for his 8-year-old daughter. At least on the surface.
In reality, he uses the pool-cleaning job as a cover for his actual source of income: vampire slaying.
