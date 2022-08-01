‘Harsh’ Meghan Markle slaps Kate Middleton with mortifying takedown

Kate Middleton reportedly felt the aftereffects of Meghan Markle’s ‘brazenness’ long after the wedding was over, and her decision to address it on Oprah, was reportedly the final straw to her allegedly callousness.

This alleged back and forth between the royals has been addressed by royal author Katie Nicholl.

According to a report by Express, she was quoted saying, “Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.”



“From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed,” she went on to explain.

“Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”