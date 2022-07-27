Cop threatens journalists with weapon, as Dua appears in Karachi court

KARACHI: When Dua Zahra was brought to the court on Wednesday, a police officer tried to threaten journalists with a weapon within the city court’s premises.



Zahra was presented before the court’s judicial magistrate by the police officers.

In a video footage, police are seen misbehaving with journalists when Dua was being taken inside the court. Some men, who accompanied the investigating officer Saeed Rind, were in plainclothes. They also scared the journalists away using a pistol and gestured them to stand back.

During the hearing, the court stated that the order to present Dua today was to ensure that the environment is right, and that she should not be presented until other court orders.

The judicial magistrate directed the public prosecutor to present Dua only when the court orders.

