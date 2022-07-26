Dua Zahra case: Court extends interim bail of Zaheer Ahmed, brother

Dua Zehra (R) and 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed (L). — Screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: A districts and sessions court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Zaheer Ahmed and his brother, Shabbir, in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of Dua Zahra.

Dua, 15, had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Rajesh Chandar Rajput held a hearing on pleas filed by the brothers for an extension in their bail. Both were booked for the alleged abduction of the teenage girl.

Zaheer and Shabbir were produced in court by the police today under strict security arrangements.

A progress report in the case has not yet been submitted by the police and the suspects' counsels did not appear in court.

The court extended the bail of Zaheer and Shabbir till August 1, ordering for arguments to be given at the next hearing.

Zaheer, brother get bail

An interim pre-arrest bail was granted to Zaheer and his brother on July 21, subject to furnishing a surety of Rs100,000 each.

The brothers were directed by the judge to join the investigation and July 26 was set as the date for the confirmation or otherwise of their interim bail.