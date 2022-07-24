Karachi drenched in rain yet again. Where did it pour the most?

Motorists seen crossing a road filled with rainwater in Karachi. — Twitter/ File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released Karachi’s rainfall data following the heavy downpour since morning on Sunday.

With 86.5mm of rainfall, Quaidabad was recorded as the most-affected area followed by Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed where the department estimated 62mm of rain, respectively.

Approximately 54mm of rain was recorded at the Pakistan Air Force Base Masroor and Kaemari, while Orangi Town received 49.5mm of the downpour.

Other areas including Gadap, Gulsah-e-Maymar, Old Airport, and Jinnah Terminal estimated 29.2mm, 28.4mm, 27mm, and 26.4mm of rain, respectively.

Earlier when speaking to Geo News, the PMD’s Chief Meteorologist Sarfaraz stated that the rain’s intensity was expected to increase in the evening. He added that most parts of the city were likely to receive heavy rainfall.

“The intermittent showers are expected to continue till 12pm tomorrow,” he forecasted, adding that the current spell was likely to continue for the next three days.

“Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, D.G.Khan, Sargodha, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday (today) and Monday,” PMD earlier warned in a statement.







