Sindh govt announces public holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad tomorrow due to rain

Image showing motorcycles and a rickshaw on a flooded road of Karachi. — AFP/ File

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Sunday announced a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad tomorrow following heavy rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, Sindh Government has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions".

Earlier, the Spokesperson of the Government of Sindh and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab had denied rumours of a public holiday.

Speaking to Geo News, he said that the Sindh government has not yet decided to declare a public holiday and that the government was aware of the situation caused by the downpour.

However, he shared that a decision could be made if the situation of rain intensified.

He earlier said that the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was monitoring the situation and was to decide accordingly.









