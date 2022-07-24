Karachi, adjoining districts may get heavy rains from today

Under the influence of a strong monsoon system, Karachi and its adjoining districts, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains starting Sunday, and the downpours can result in an urban flooding-like situation in Sindh’s capital.

“A well-marked low pressure area is entering eastern Sindh,” according to the province’s chief meteorological officer Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, “and it’s also getting support from the Arabian Sea. Under the influence of this system, heavy to very heavy showers are expected in Karachi from Sunday morning to Tuesday afternoon.”

Dr Sarfaraz said that atmospheric conditions indicate the monsoon system can remain active in the area until Wednesday, so intermittent rains with moderate to heavy showers can continue until Wednesday afternoon, but most of the heavy falls in Karachi and its adjoining districts are likely on Sunday and Monday.

“Over 100 millimetres of rain is possible in Karachi and other districts of Sindh on Sunday and Monday, which can result in a serious urban flooding-like situation.”

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, widespread rains with wind or thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times in lower and western Sindh) are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore until Wednesday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Karachi until Tuesday, and heavy to very heavy rains can generate urban flooding or waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin,

Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur.

Strong winds can damage vulnerable and loose structures. Persistent heavy spells over Khuzdar, Lasbela and Hub, and along the Kirthar Range can create pressure on the Hub Dam and flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro and downstream. All authorities concerned have been requested to remain alert during the forecast period and take necessary actions.