Motorcyclists passing through rainwater accumulated on a road in Korangi area of Karachi on July 9, 2022. Photo: APP

KARACHI: The city is expected to receive 130 to 150mm of rainfall under the new spell of the monsoon system which is affecting the metropolis for the last two days, a top official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Saturday.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, different parts of the port city received light to moderate showers today under the influence of the weather system that entered Sindh from Rajasthan.



Talking to Geo News, the PMD official said that light to moderate intermittent rains are expected to continue throughout the day.



However, a new spell of heavy/ very heavy showers is likely to hit the post city at 10-11am tomorrow, he said, adding that the city might record over 100mm of rain if it continues for 2 to 3 hours.



The chief meteorologist said that under the new spell of the weather system, Karachi is expected to receive 130 to 150mm of rainfall.

He further said that heavy-to-very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in the port city on July 24 and 25.

In a statement, the PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities on Saturday and Sunday.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

Rainfall may also trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

“Strong Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper, central and southern parts of the country,” read the statement.

The Met Office said that more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.