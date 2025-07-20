Senate polls: KP Assembly session adjourned as PTI lawmakers skip sitting

An inside view of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. — AFP/file

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session was adjourned on Sunday without the swearing-in of newly elected members on reserved seats over a lack of quorum.

The session was suspended shortly after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker raised an objection over the quorum.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details