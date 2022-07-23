Four die, six injured in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least four persons were killed and four others injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Friday.

The PDMA said a man and a child died in Lakki Mawat due to flash flood; one person died each in Bannu and North Waziristan due to collapse of houses while two women and two children sustained injuries in Malakand and North Waziristan.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered while the injured were shifted to the hospital in Dargai, Malakand, and DHQ Hospital Miranshah in North Waziristan, the PDMA officials said, adding, the relief items were provided to the affected families. It said that one house was partially damaged each in Peshawar, Malakand, North Waziristan and Hangu, adding that scattered to widespread rain expected in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi districts during the next 24 hours.

Scattered rain-thunderstorm also expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur and Mohmand districts, it said, adding Isolated to scattered rain-thunderstorm likely to hit Upper and lower Chitral districts.

The PDMA warned that flash flooding was expected in local nullahs and hill torrents in the province. Urban flooding may also occur in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan cities.

Our correspondent adds from Hangu: A bridge connecting Orakzai and Kohat districts was washed away by flash floods at Kalaya, local people said on Friday. The flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away the bridge at Kalaya in Orakzai cutting off the tribal district from Kohat.