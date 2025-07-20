Speeding buses overturn, killing nine in Thatta, Khairpur

An excavator busy in rescue operation to recover the overturned bus on National Highway. — Screengrab via Geo News

THATTA, KHAIRPUR: At least nine people were killed and over 40 others were injured in multiple accidents in Sindh after two buses overturned in Thatta and Khairpur.

Six people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in the incident. With the bus being pulled out of the crane, the bodies of the victims are being transported to Karachi.

With the victims and the injured hailing from Orangi Town, an Edhi spokesperson has said that the bodies were being transferred from Thatta to the morgue located in Orangi Town.

Separately, a passenger bus travelling from Karachi to Mansehra overturned on the National Highway in Khairpur near Tando Masti area, killing three people and wounding over 25 others.

The police have said that injured people and bodies have been shifted to the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital.

The accident occurred due to speeding in heavy rain, the police added.

Passenger bus accidents on highways across Pakistan are not uncommon and occur due to various reasons, ranging from drivers' negligence to overspeeding and road and weather conditions.

Last week, a devastating collision between a passenger coach and a car in Hasilpur, a tehsil of Bahawalpur district, left five members of a family dead and three others injured.

Officials said three people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Initial findings suggest that the accident occurred due to speeding.

Before that on July 5, at least six people were killed and 18 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Muzaffargarh’s Langar Sarai area.

The passenger bus was travelling from Lahore to Ali Pur when it collided with a trailer, resulting in the death of six people.