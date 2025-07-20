Nine terrorists neutralised in Malakand joint operation

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters

Security forces, along with other law enforcement agencies and district administration, conducted a joint operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand district and neutralised nine Indian-sponsored terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.

On the reported presence of "Fitna al Khwarij" terrorists, the joint IBO was conducted by the security forces along with police, Levies, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Malakand district administration from July 16 to 20, it added.

The security forces skillfully surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and neutralised the nine "khwarij" besides arresting eight after intense multiple fire exchanges, the statement read.

During the operation, two terrorist hideouts were busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the state’s counter terrorism efforts," the military's media wing said.

A sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies reaffirmed their commitment to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces, LEAs and district administration for eliminating terrorists in the Malakand joint operation.

The president said the nation was united and terrorism would be eradicated at all costs.

He also reiterated the resolve that the state would continue its steps with full strength against terrorism, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president further said that the terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan would be brought to justice.

PM Shehbaz said that the successful action against terrorism was the best example of coordination between the institutions. He added that they are all committed to uprooting terrorism across the country.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since the return of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan in 2021.

In May this year, Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172 including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.