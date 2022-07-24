 
Sunday July 24, 2022
Entertainment

Name of Pippa Middleton's daughter revealed

By Web Desk
July 24, 2022
Name of Pippa Middletons daughter revealed

Pippa Middleton has named her newborn daughter Rose, according to Mail on Sunday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new niece as the Duchess' sister recently gave birth to her second daughter.

The gender of Pippa’s third child was revealed a couple of days after she was born.

Catherine’s sister, Pippa, 38, gave birth to her second daughter with husband,an investment banker James Matthews.”