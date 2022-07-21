Thai Horror Anthology School Tales: The Series coming to Netflix in August: Watch trailer

First trailer of "School Tales The Series” released on Saturday.
'School Tales' is a new Thai Horror anthology of eight terrifying ghost stories set in schools, crafted by six Thai directors skilled in the art of scaring audiences.
All eight episodes of anthology to be available upon its release.
In the trailer, a girl is seen jumping to her death, a haunted library, canteen food made from flesh, a headless ghost in the warehouse, a devil infested room, a class room where only dead students attend class.
