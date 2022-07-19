Prince Harry, Meghan’s American friends are ‘done’ with them: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity in the US may be on the downward slope, as per British journalist Piers Morgan, who claimed that Americans are ‘done’ with the Sussexes, reported Newsweek.
Morgan’s comments came during his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which he talked to controversial royal author Tom Bower, whose new book, Revenge, has been making headlines this week owing to its bombshell claims about Harry and Meghan.
Talking to Bower about his claims in the book that Meghan had ‘succeeded’ in achieving her goal of global stardom by marrying Prince Harry, Morgan questioned: “Is the Sussex brand on the downward slope?”
He then added: “A lot of American friends of mine are completely done with them, which they weren't even a year ago.”
Bower then added that his book may also contribute to the Sussexes allegedly dwindling popularity in the US, saying: “This book may hasten the downward trend, over which I wouldn't be sad at all because they pose a real threat to the royal family.”
Prince Harry is said to ‘still’ be shocked over the lukewarm reaction that he got at Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry has allegedly been told by Meghan Markle to not cover up for the Royal Family in his memoir
Prince Harry is said to be making extreme changes to his memoir that has once again been delayed
Piers Morgan slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Nelson Mandela Day at United Nations
Cruz Beckham and ladylove Tana Holding started dating earlier this year
Britney Spears' followers ask her to get help after she re-shares old video