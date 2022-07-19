Britney Spears fans left worried after she posts another bizarre video

Britney Spears' followers were worried that something is not right with her after she re-shared an old video.

The Toxic hit-maker's fans pointed out that she keeps posting same reels on her Instagram as they asked her to "get help."

“Had to repost cause I woke up this morning and saw some posts weren’t there!!!I I mean it was just up yesterday!!!” she captioned the bizarre post.

“This is the tropical shirt from paradise and remember I never went home… I’m still there!!!” Spears added.

However, the post was not well received among her followers as one wrote, “I got to unfollow her now I’m so tired of seeing these weird videos I can’t take it anymore.”

“Oh look another post of your swaying back and forth pulling the front of your pants down...... this has to be #122573 by now,” another added.

One user commented, “Anyone feeling for the family that knew she was ill? Her family may have known a lot more than we do.. Girl- let someone help you…”

"Does no one find the frequency of these a bit much. I feel like something is awry," one concerned fan asked while another added, "What’s going on Brit?”

“This is not the Free Britney we were all hoping for. Something is wrong. Did someone put you back on meds?" the comment added.

"Get help!" one fan said while another chimed in "Someone help her. It’s all so disturbing #FREEBRITNEY."







