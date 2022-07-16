Johnny Depp reunites with Camille Vasquez in Prague

Camille Vasquez, who successfully defended Johnny Depp in a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, recently introduced her boyfriend to the Hollywood star.

A viral video shows the actor hugging Camille's British boyfriend Edward Owen as Camille looked on.

According to Daily Mail, the lawyer and her boyfriend met Depp at his concert in Prague on Monday.

The pair was spotted laughing and joking with the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a backstage area of his European tour with guitarist Jeff Beck, 79 , Daily Mail reported.

The publication reported that Johnny Depp has been touring Europe with Jeff Beck.