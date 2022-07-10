Meghan Markle stopped eating favourite food item for the sake of Prince Harry

Foodie Meghan Markle compromised on her food choices to fit into the royal family.

Before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan told The New Potato magazine her "ideal food day" would involve seafood pasta while slurping on a gin, vermouth and Campari cocktail.

“A leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta, and a negroni to cap off the night," she said.

However, after getting married to Prince Harry, Meghan had to leave behind her love for seafood since the royal family avoids eating the same.

Royal butler Grant Harrold tells Express: “It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties.

“We don't want a member of the royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if she is on an overseas tour.”