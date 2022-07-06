Prince William feeling ‘repusled, sickened’ by Meghan Markle: report

Prince William has reportedly been ‘growing resentful of Meghan Markle, with “each passing day” since her claims agains the Royal Family went public.

This revelation has been made public by royal author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown.

She explained how ‘utterly disgusted’ Prince William felt after Meghan Markle’s claims.

She touched on it with the Palace Confidential and admitted, "It was such a shame. It was described to me as 'civil' which is palace courtier for what the rest of us would refer to as frosty."

"You do wonder whether it could be their kind of gift to the Queen to make up somehow. But there's been so much said - obviously, Oprah,"