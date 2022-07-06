Prince William feeling ‘repusled, sickened’ by Meghan Markle: report

Prince William has reportedly been ‘growing resentful of Meghan Markle, with “each passing day” since her claims agains the Royal Family went public.
This revelation has been made public by royal author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown.
She explained how ‘utterly disgusted’ Prince William felt after Meghan Markle’s claims.
She touched on it with the Palace Confidential and admitted, "It was such a shame. It was described to me as 'civil' which is palace courtier for what the rest of us would refer to as frosty."
"You do wonder whether it could be their kind of gift to the Queen to make up somehow. But there's been so much said - obviously, Oprah,"
Prince Harry ‘using’ Princess Diana’s ghost to make ‘important life decisions
Meghan Markle’s bulling probe has been put on blast being ‘useless’
Ben Affleck’s day out with his daughter
Prince Harry is currently under risk to lose ‘a chief ally’ and ‘vanish into the shadows’
Prince William and Kate Middleton also took to their official Twitter handle to share adorable photos.
Experts warn the Royal Family might regret Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub since couple now holds ‘powerful cards’