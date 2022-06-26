Lily Anne Harrison shares her fresh pic with pregnancy announcement

Lily Anne Harrison has announced her wonderful pregnancy news through an Instagram post.
Lily and Peter Facinelli are expanding their family and the Christmas Camp actress, 33, announced her first pregnancy in a cheeky post on Saturday, captioning a selfie showcasing her growing baby bump, "Not a burrito belly "
"You're pregnant? Why didn't you tell me?" Facinelli, 48, joked in the comments.
The actor also shared the sweet news with his followers, hilariously referencing his roles in the beloved Twilight saga and '90s teen rom-com, Can't Hardly Wait, in an Instagram Story: "Glowing… 'Can't Hardly Wait' To add to my 'coven' with u at my side. #dadjokes "
Dad jokes aside, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Facinelli still holds his Twilight character, Dr. Carlisle Cullen, close to his heart.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has been going all out lately as she continued to ooze her charm
BTS' Jin went shirtless on social media to unveil a new tattoo
Malaika Arora penned down a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on social media
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre says, “You deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. You deserve...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez stepped out in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday
Princess Beatrice was reportedly humiliated while attending the Glastonbury festival with husband Edoardo Mozzi