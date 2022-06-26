Lily Anne Harrison shares her fresh pic with pregnancy announcement

Lily Anne Harrison has announced her wonderful pregnancy news through an Instagram post.

Lily and Peter Facinelli are expanding their family and the Christmas Camp actress, 33, announced her first pregnancy in a cheeky post on Saturday, captioning a selfie showcasing her growing baby bump, "Not a burrito belly "



"You're pregnant? Why didn't you tell me?" Facinelli, 48, joked in the comments.





The actor also shared the sweet news with his followers, hilariously referencing his roles in the beloved Twilight saga and '90s teen rom-com, Can't Hardly Wait, in an Instagram Story: "Glowing… 'Can't Hardly Wait' To add to my 'coven' with u at my side. #dadjokes "

Dad jokes aside, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Facinelli still holds his Twilight character, Dr. Carlisle Cullen, close to his heart.