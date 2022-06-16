Jesy Nelson begs Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde look for her birthday

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson turned solo artist borrowed Kim Kardashian's platinum blonde look for her 31st birthday.



The artist, who turned 31 this week, took to Instagram to share a few snaps of a new lengthy platinum blonde style that reached her waist in tumbling loose waves.



In our book there’s no denying the similarity between this striking style and Kim’s recent makeover, which fans will remember she revealed on this year’s Met Gala red carpet.

As well as wishing her a happy birthday, many of Jesy’s 8.8 million followers took to the comments section of the grid post to compliment her new hairstyle, begging for her to keep it as her look long-term.

"I'm so glad platinum Jesy is back," one eagerly commented on the post, as another enthused, "This hair is everything and more."

Meanwhile a third fan gushed, "Wish I had your hair! Gorgeous inside and out," as a fourth agreed, "Just out here hoping the hair will stay for the entire era."