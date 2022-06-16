PM Shahbaz directs to start work on Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is chairing a meeting to review the progress of ongoing construction projects of the National Highway Authority. Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday directed to start work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project at the earliest.

PM Shahbaz Sharif issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing construction projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

PM Shahbaz also directed to start work on Karakoram Highway's Thaha Kot-Rai Kot Section, Babusar Tunnel and Khuzdar Kuchlak Road at the earliest, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said the procedure for awarding contracts for projects should be made more transparent. He said the country cannot afford further stalemate in development projects.

The PM said the development journey in the last four years was halted due to criminal negligence.

He asked the concerned quarters to get assistance from Pakistani embassies for the verification of international companies.

He said it is the responsibility of the concerned agencies to make every effort to save the time and money of the country and the nation.

PM Shahbaz Sharif approved the formation of a committee to improve the procurement process.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Advisor to the Prime Minister Uhad Cheema, Chairman NHA and concerned senior officials were among the attendees of the meeting.