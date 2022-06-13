'Wouldn't call myself a pioneer': Zainab Abbas wishes to see more women journalists

MULTAN: Famed Pakistani cricket presenter Zainab Abbas Sunday attempted to maintain a low profile and said she wouldn’t like to be called a pioneer.



In an exclusive chat with Geo Super, she said, "I wouldn't like to be called a pioneer (when it comes to women presenting sports in Pakistan). I availed the opportunity when given and in the best possible way. I want other women to join this profession too."

Zainab Abbas, one of the few women sports journalists in Pakistan, is highly acclaimed and respected not only in the country but internationally as well.

Speaking to the sports channel, she urged the authorities to provide opportunities for female journalists so that they can make their name in the profession.

“There should an avenue for the girls as well and there are several female commentators in the panel now. I did my part and garnered success but wouldn't call myself a pioneer.”



ODI series

Meanwhile, commenting on the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies played at Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS), Zainab Abbas said Pakistan’s performance has been outstanding in the series and the way Imamul Haq batted was super and Babar Azam was in his supreme touch as always.

“Spinner Mohammad Nawaz was special in the second ODI, taking four wickets and then Shadab Khan was brilliant both with the bat and ball in the final match,” she noted.

On a question about the crowd in the stadium and their response, she said that the people of Multan have won everyone’s heart, adding that the ground is her personal favourite.

“The stadium is beautifully built and the way cricket fans came to the stadium and support the teams despite the heat and all other factors, credit goes to them.”

When asked to comment on the difficulties they faced while presenting in Multan's sweltering heat, Zainab Abbas acknowledged it, saying it was is quite difficult to stand in the sun. However, she said officials had advised presenters to keep themselves hydrated.

“It was a more difficult task for the players, officials, groundsmen, production team and others who were there throughout the day. We were prepared for this.”