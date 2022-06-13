Pak Vs Wi: West Indies team departs after ODI series

West Indies team leaves after playing the ODI series in Multan. Screengrab

Multan: The West Indian team departed Monday after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series played at the Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS).

The team left for Islamabad from where they will fly back to their country.

In a message on Twitter, the Men in Maroon thanked Pakistan for their hospitality during their eight-day stay in the country.

Pakistan completed the clean-sweep on Sunday when it defeated the visitors by 53 runs in the presence of a full house at the MCS. Pakistan won the first match by five wickets and the second by 120 runs, also played in Multan.

Both the teams praised the spectators for coming to the stadium and watching the matches despite the sweltering weather due to which a couple of incidents took place.

The hosts maintained their supremacy in all the three games with Babar Azam and Imamul Haq emerging as the highest scorers from the Pakistani side.

Haq smashed seven boundaries and a six off 68 balls for his 14th ODI half-century on Sunday. He became only the second batter to score seven or more fifties in successive ODIs.

Former Pakistan great Javed Miandad, celebrating his 65th birthday the same day, set the record for most fifties in successive ODIs with nine, scored in 1987.

The last ODI belonged to Shadab Khan whose all-around performance helped green shirts win the final match.

Shadab Khan hit a fighting half-century before taking four wickets to anchor Pakistan’s 53-run win in the last day-night match which was interrupted by a dust storm.

The Babar Azam-led team obtained 30 invaluable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for next year’s World Cup in India.

The 3-0 clean-sweep lifted Pakistan to 90 points, fourth in the 13-team ODI League table while the West Indies are fifth with 80.

Azam was delighted at the series win.

"We execute the plans and are giving 100% in all departments and the results are there to see," said Azam who has now won four out of five series as captain.

"We have different areas of improvements as each of the three games showed. We hope to learn from our mistakes and get better."

Pooran was disappointed at losing the last two games.

"The last two games were disappointing for us. We played poorly with the bat," said Pooran.