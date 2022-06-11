Did you know Sam Neill once auditioned for James Bond role?

Sam Neill once auditioned for the iconic role of James Bond. The actor is now revealing that he never actually wanted to play that part and he’s thankful for not nabbing it.

The New Zealand actor, who returned to the iconic Jurassic Park franchise with the latest released installment Jurassic World Dominion, recalled auditioning for the role of world’s most famous spy.

Speaking with CinemaBlend about his new movie, Neill, 74, shared, "My agent shoved me into a really embarrassing test."

"It was one of the most mortifying times of my life, because I really didn't want to play James Bond," he told the outlet.

“I did that with extreme reluctance,” Neil confessed. “I think that was the last thing I allowed my then agent to bully me into.”

He recalled that he had told his then agent that he didn’t want to be James Bond, “‘I particularly don’t want to be that James Bond that everybody says, ‘Look, there’s James Bond in the corner of the restaurant. He’s the one I don’t like.’”

Neil auditioned for the Bond role in the mid 1980s, when Roger Moore had wrapped on his seventh and final Bond film, A View To A Kill.