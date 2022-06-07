Kanye West unable to find buyer for his $11 million Wyoming ranch

Kanye West hasn't found buyer for his $11 million Wyoming ranch, reported The Sun.
The rapper-turned-designer scrapped his plan to relocate his Yeezy fashion headquarters to the 3,888-acre plot.
The 44-year-old hip-hop star contacted realtor JW Robinson in October 2021 to put the plot up for sale.
"We've been showing the property three times a week, fielding around 50 or so calls or more a week,” Robinson told Cody Enterprise at the time.
However, the land, which includes two freshwater trophy lakes, equipment sheds, equine facilities, a lodge, and a go-kart track, hasn’t found its new owner.
The Donda 2 rapper has also marked a family bash at the ranch with Kim Kardashian and their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
They were photographed while enjoying outdoor activities on the ranch including horse-riding and ATVs.
The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.
