Tuesday June 07, 2022
Kanye West unable to find buyer for his $11 million Wyoming ranch

Kanye West scrapped his plan to relocate his Yeezy fashion headquarters to the property eight months ago

By Web Desk
June 07, 2022
Kanye West hasn't found  buyer for his $11 million Wyoming ranch, reported The Sun.

The rapper-turned-designer scrapped his plan to relocate his Yeezy fashion headquarters to the 3,888-acre plot.

The 44-year-old hip-hop star contacted realtor JW Robinson in October 2021 to put the plot up for sale.

"We've been showing the property three times a week, fielding around 50 or so calls or more a week,” Robinson told Cody Enterprise at the time.

However, the land, which includes two freshwater trophy lakes, equipment sheds, equine facilities, a lodge, and a go-kart track, hasn’t found its new owner.

The Donda 2 rapper has also marked a family bash at the ranch with Kim Kardashian and their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

They were photographed while enjoying outdoor activities on the ranch including horse-riding and ATVs.

The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.