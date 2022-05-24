Kourtney Kardashian irks Catholic fans with Virgin Mary wedding veil

Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for 'disrespectful' wedding outfits.
The 43-year-old was joined by her family in Portofino, Italy over the weekend to mark her nuptials.
Over the course of three days, Kourt wore Virgin Mary outfits- from her pre-wedding lunch to her official wedding dress- triggering keyboard critics.
“Kinda weird that kourtney [sic] wedding is like this catholic ‘aesthetic’ like the Virgin Mary on her dress and her wedding veil ??” one person wrote on Twitter.
A second added, “I just really feel like Travis & Kourtney [sic] wedding is mocking the catholic religion? They don’t symbolize religious people at all, just feels like mockery. I’m not catholic but just doesn’t sit right with me.”
Another was “offended” by Kardashian’s short gown.
“I’m just going to say it point blank. Kourtney Kardashian’s use of the Blessed Mother in her outfit(s) during her wedding weekend was extremely offensive to me as a Catholic … I have a right to feel offended by it,” they wrote on Twitter.
Barker, on the contrary, has always identified himself as a Catholic.
“I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my foreman when I was 18, 19. And I was brought up Catholic,” he said in a November 2015 interview.
“I definitely pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed … So I’m not at church every day and I’m not pushing religion on people. But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray.”
Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye breaks his social media silence to let folks know what he's been cooking up
Julia Fox, Kathy Griffin, and other celebrities have hinted at their support for Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is expected to end on May 27th
Brooklyn reveals he couldn't catch his breath when he saw Nicola Peltz walk down the aisle
Rob Kardashian has distanced himself from the limelight due to mental health issues regarding his weight
Harry Style's self-titled debut has also risen to Number 28 in the midweek charts