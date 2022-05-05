Sophie Turner sought 'live-in' therapist's help for eating disorder

Sophie Turner shared that she sought the help of a "live-in therapist" in order to overcome her troubles with eating disorder.

In an interview with Elle, the Game of Thrones star spoke about her relationship with social media and how having a live-in therapist helped her overcome negative thoughts about herself.

"I have a love-hate relationship with social media. I wish I’d never got myself involved with it in the first place. I look at the comments on Instagram and think, ‘Oh, [expletive]. Everyone thinks this about me.’ It would completely consume me," she said.

"For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion. I don’t know if you know what a companion is? It’s a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn’t doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits,

"One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I’d seen on Instagram. I was like, ‘I’m so fat, I’m so undesirable,’ and spinning out.' She said to me, ‘You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You’re not that important.’ … That was the best thing anyone could have told me."