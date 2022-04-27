Jason Momoa calls Charlize Theron a legend

Jennifer Aniston was among thousands of people who reacted when Charlize Theron Tuesday posted a picture with Jason Momoa to share the news that the "Aquaman" star has joined Fast and Furious franchise.
Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture with Momoa and wrote, "Look who decided to join the party."
Commenting on her post, Jason Moma said, "finally we get to work together. and damn it was awesome. legend."
