Jason Momoa calls Charlize Theron a legend

Wednesday April 27, 2022
By Web Desk
April 27, 2022
Jennifer Aniston was among thousands of people who reacted when Charlize Theron  Tuesday posted a picture with Jason Momoa to  share the news that  the "Aquaman" star has joined Fast and Furious franchise.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture with Momoa and wrote, "Look who decided to join the party."

Commenting on her post, Jason Moma said, "finally we get to work together. and damn it was awesome. legend."