Kylie Jenner gets more lip fillers? Beauty Mogul’s ‘totally different’ pics fuel rumours 

Kylie Jenner left fans jaw-dropped with her ‘totally different’ look in the latest pictures which have fueled massive speculations among netizens.
Coming across the pictures on Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s followers started questioning whether the diva got Botox and more lip fillers after welcoming a baby boy with Travis Scott.
The recent photos, shared on the beauty brand’s account, featured Jenner looking fresh in red lip colour and her iconic plump pout but puffier.
Bombarding the comment section with the criticism, one fan commented, “Giiirl put the Botox down," while another bashed, "I love you but lips look way toooo big.”
"Lips about to burst," read a third comment and a fourth stated, "Honestly was thinking the same. Shes gone overboard.”
Jenner once opened up on getting lip injections saying her decision was influenced by a boy’s remarks that her lips were ‘thin’,
“I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that—I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done," she said, as per The Sun.
