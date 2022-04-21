Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande’s awkward exchange about Pete Davidson resurfaces online

Model Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson’s fans are taking a look at the stars’ social media accounts before they officially announced their relationship last month on Instagram.

Recently, an Instagram interaction between the SKIMS founder and Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has startled to recirculate online.

The Kardashians alum, 41, and the Rain On Me singer, 28, who have been friends for a long time, once exchanged the singer’s Pete Davidson lyrics in a social media post that fans are now enjoying.

Back in 2018, Kardashian posted a photo of herself showing her backside as she got into her car and captioned it, “Universe must have my back,” which comes from Grande’s song about her now-ex-fiancé.

The 7 Rings singer was quick to comment on her post and added another line from the verse, “Fell from the sky into my lap.”

The once-normal but now-hilarious interaction has been getting attention online after an Instagram account Comments by Celebs shared it online.

For the unversed, the Saturday Night Live star and Grande called off their engagement in October 2018, just five months after their romance began.